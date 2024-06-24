Thursday 6/27: Katilin Butts – Roadrunner!

Singer/songwriter Kaitlin Butts has been on the rise in Country/Americana circles lately, and this new album is inspired by Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! musical, to rather hilarious effect. “Every summer when I was a kid my parents would take me to see a performance of ‘Oklahoma!’ at a local amphitheater, and I’ve felt such a strong connection to it my entire life,” says Butts. “It’s a love story but there’s also a murder and a little bit of an acid-trippy feel to it at times; it’s set in the same place where I come from. Once I got the idea for this album I couldn’t believe I hadn’t thought of it before, and it turned into something that completely encompasses who I am and what I love.”