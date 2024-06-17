Thursday 6/20: Jack McKeon – Talking to Strangers

A new Americana singer/songwriter on the scene, Jack McKeon is originally from Chatham, NY, but moved to Nashville in 2021 to pursue his passion. Check out this debut album Talking to Strangers, which showcases his impressive songwriting set to bluegrass and Americana. He’s in our area for an in-the-round show at The Grey Eagle in Asheville this Friday at 5:30pm with Caitlin Cannon and Wyatt Espalin, and will join Martin in the Air Studio here for a live interview Friday morning at 11!