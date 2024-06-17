© 2024 WNCW
Thursday 6/20: Jack McKeon – Talking to Strangers

By Martin Anderson
Published June 17, 2024 at 9:10 AM EDT

A new Americana singer/songwriter on the scene, Jack McKeon is originally from Chatham, NY, but moved to Nashville in 2021 to pursue his passion. Check out this debut album Talking to Strangers, which showcases his impressive songwriting set to bluegrass and Americana. He’s in our area for an in-the-round show at The Grey Eagle in Asheville this Friday at 5:30pm with Caitlin Cannon and Wyatt Espalin, and will join Martin in the Air Studio here for a live interview Friday morning at 11!

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
