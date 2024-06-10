Tuesday 6/11: Charlie in the Question Mark – You Were Dreaming

Another member of the Stray Birds, bassist Charlie Muench, has his first solo album. Originally recorded just as demos in Nashville last year with Dominic Billett (The Weather Station, Courtney Marie Andrews) and Maya de Vitry (Maya de Vitry, The Stray Birds), he realized he had the makings of a fully fleshed out album, and finished work on it with fellow Philadelphians shortly thereafter. The result is You Were Dreaming, out June 28th, with songs of deep emotional honesty.