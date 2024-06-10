© 2024 WNCW
Tuesday 6/11: Charlie in the Question Mark – You Were Dreaming

By Martin Anderson
Published June 10, 2024 at 8:38 AM EDT

Another member of the Stray Birds, bassist Charlie Muench, has his first solo album. Originally recorded just as demos in Nashville last year with Dominic Billett (The Weather Station, Courtney Marie Andrews) and Maya de Vitry (Maya de Vitry, The Stray Birds), he realized he had the makings of a fully fleshed out album, and finished work on it with fellow Philadelphians shortly thereafter. The result is You Were Dreaming, out June 28th, with songs of deep emotional honesty.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
