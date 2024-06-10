Thursday 6/13: Organ Fairchild – Songs We Didn’t Write

The trio of Joe Bellanti, Corey Kertzie and Dave Ruch met in 1983 as members of a Buffalo, New York Grateful Dead cover band called Wild Knights. Then in 2020 they pivoted to this funky organ-based trio Organ Fairchild. Their latest album is an eclectic reworking of classics by Bob Marley, Leonard Cohen, the Beatles, and (of course) the Grateful Dead, among others. They’re tour for this new album brings them to One World Brewing in Asheville on June 20th, and the Toe Down in Green Mountain on the 21st.