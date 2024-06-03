Tuesday 6/4: Sierra Green & the Giants – Here We Are

We’ve got two soul/blues-inspired women in a row for New Tunes at 2 this week. Sierra Green, hailing from New Orleans’ vibrant 7th ward, emerged from the church choir to become the Queen of Frenchmen Street. She recorded this album of originals and well-known hits with terrific players in Nashville, and there are nods to the legendary sounds of Detroit and Memphis with the horns and basslines, too. Here We Are comes out via Big Radio Records / Select-O-Hits on June 21st.