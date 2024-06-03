Monday 6/3: Nick Taylor – Not Alone

Born and raised in rural southeast Texas, Nick Taylor captures that Red-Dirt Americana sound in this debut album. The result is an impressive combination of sounds that veer from the gentle reflection of “Futures Past,” the evocative tones of “3AM On The Interstate” the easy embrace of “Carry You Home,” and the heartbreak and happenstance of “Broken Souls,” through to the sashay and serenade of “Getting Along,” the heartfelt homage to a special “Kentucky Girl,” and forward through the driving and determined “Heart on the Run.” As the name of the album suggests, Taylor hopes that these tracks will help his listeners to feel less alone in their struggles.