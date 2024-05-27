Wednesday 5/29: Shannon and the Clams – The Moon is in the Wrong Place

Before recording this latest album, frontwoman Shannon Shaw’s fiancé, a good friend to all of the band, died in a car accident. The result is an album that explores the various stages of grief while keeping true to the music fans of the band expect. Working once again with producer and Easy Eye Sound label owner Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, the group’s signature garage-soul sound remains intact and the instrumentals are surprisingly up-tempo for such a serious album. …Shannon and the Clams walk a tightrope on The Moon Is in the Wrong Place and, overall, they nail it. They don’t shy away from the weight of their primary subject but it never feels needlessly heavy. They produce their most mature album to date without losing sight of the low-tech garage rock that made them popular.” (No Depression). They play the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro on June 4th, and the Orange Peel on Asheville on June 5th.