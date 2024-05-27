© 2024 WNCW
Monday 5/27: Willie Nelson – The Border

By Martin Anderson
Published May 27, 2024 at 8:50 AM EDT

So, just how many albums has Willie Nelson released? This is his 152nd album according to Texas Monthly's interactive “All Willie Nelson Albums Ranked” list. But his full discography includes 100 studio albums (consisting of 74 solo studio albums and 26 collaborative studio albums), 14 live albums, 51 compilation albums and 41 video albums, plus a couple soundtracks. One number we’re more certain of is his age: 91! Produced by longtime musical collaborator Buddy Cannon, this new album showcases Willie (lead vocals, Trigger) accompanied by Mickey Raphael (harmonica), Bobby Terry (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, steel guitar), James Mitchell (electric guitar), Jim "Moose" Brown (Wurlitzer, B-3 organ, piano, synthesizer), Fred Eltringham (drums, percussion) and Barry Bales (upright bass); backing vocals are by Buddy and Melonie Cannon. And he’s on the road again, with his Outlaw Festival Music Tour that includes Charlotte on June 22nd, with Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Celisse.

