© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 5/23: The Mavericks – Moon & Stars

By Martin Anderson
Published May 20, 2024 at 8:18 AM EDT

Here’s another favorite band of ours since they formed in Miami back in 1989, the same year WNCW was born. We love their Americana/roots fusion of alternative and outlaw country, rock, blues, R&B and Tejano/Tex-Mex influences, and Raul Malo and the rest of the band are back with their 13th album. They’ve already got quite a full sound on their own, but they’re also joined by featured guests Sierra Ferrell, Maggie Rose, Nicole Atkins, and Max Abrams. It was recorded in Louisiana, Santa Fe, and their hometown of Nashville.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson