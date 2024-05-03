Wednesday 5/8: Kaia Kater – Strange Medicine

On Strange Medicine, Kater seeks to transform grief into joy, sorrow into hope. Her songs celebrate the power of oppressed people and act as an antidote to centuries of exploitation, fear, and greed. This collection of ten songs—featuring appearances by today’s finest roots musicians such as Allison Russell, Aoife O’Donovan, and Taj Mahal—showcases Kater’s biting topical songwriting and deft arranging chops. Strange Medicine’s intricate orchestrations were inspired by diverse sources: composer Steve Reich’s propulsive minimalism, the frenetic jazz drumming of Brian Blade, the unsettling orchestral scores of film composer Jonny Greenwood, and the spiraling rhythms of the West African kora. She draws on influences rooted in Quebec, the Caribbean, and Appalachia, all of which reflect the diversity of her background. She recently performed at MerleFest as the banjoist in a new group called New Dangerfield.