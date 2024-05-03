Monday 5/6: Kyshona – Legacy

A native of South Carolina now living in Nashville, Kyshona (“Kuh-SHOW-nuh”) is a music therapist and community connector, in addition to being a talented musician with this moving new album. Her work focuses in part on uplifting the silenced and forgotten, and reconnecting those who feel marginalized and divided. This album chronicles her journey researching and writing about her family’s ancestry and stories, and includes co-writes with Aaron Lee Tasjan, Brittney Spencer, Caroline Spence, Jess Nolan, and her brother and grandfather.