Tuesday 4/30: Little Feat – Sam’s Place

It’s the legendary band’s first new studio album in 12 years, first-ever all-blues album, and the first one to feature percussionist Sam Clayton on lead vocals on every song. The current lineup also has Bill Payne on Keyboards and Vocals, Fred Tackett on Guitars and Vocals, Kenny Gradney on Bass, Scott Sharrard on Guitars and Vocals, and Tony Leone on drums and vocals. Bonnie Raitt is featured on one of a couple Muddy Waters tunes, and they also cover Willie Dixon, Walter Jacobs, Preston Foster, and Bobby Charles.