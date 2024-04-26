© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 4/30: Little Feat – Sam’s Place

By Martin Anderson
Published April 26, 2024 at 2:24 PM EDT

It’s the legendary band’s first new studio album in 12 years, first-ever all-blues album, and the first one to feature percussionist Sam Clayton on lead vocals on every song. The current lineup also has Bill Payne on Keyboards and Vocals, Fred Tackett on Guitars and Vocals, Kenny Gradney on Bass, Scott Sharrard on Guitars and Vocals, and Tony Leone on drums and vocals. Bonnie Raitt is featured on one of a couple Muddy Waters tunes, and they also cover Willie Dixon, Walter Jacobs, Preston Foster, and Bobby Charles.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson