Monday 4/29: Blitzen Trapper - 100's of 1000's, Millions of Billions

"This whole project grew out of a box of old four-track tapes from the ’90s that I found recently,” singer/songwriter Eric Earley explains. “The tapes were full of songs I’d written and recorded back when I was 19 or 20 years old, and the sound and the spirit of those recordings got me excited to start writing music again, to go back to working the way I did when I was first starting out.” See if you can pick up on that ‘90s psychedelic and classic rock-inspired sound on this one, which will be available May 17th via Yep Roc Records. The Portland, Oregon band will host an online listening party on May 15th, FYI.