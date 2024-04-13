Tuesday 4/16: My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall

Songwriter, author, professor, and Black music historian Alice Randall has released a new book chronicling the Black history of country music: My Black Country. Randall celebrates the often-erased Black musicians who shaped the genre, including the influence of singing cowboys, Pullman porters, gospel choirs, and the women who served as mothers and midwives to the genre. We’ll enjoy spotlighting this companion soundtrack that features new recordings from Allison Russell, Rhiannon Giddens, Valerie June, and Rissi Palmer among others.

