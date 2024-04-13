Thursday 4/18: Cris Jacobs – One of These Days

Baltimore native Cris Jacobs has a collection of powerful songs and moving character sketches here. He’s also got quite the house band backing him up: The Infamous Stringdusters. They’re also joined by friends Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Lee Ann Womack, the McCrary Sisters, Lindsay Lou, and more. “I’ve always found so much comfort in roots music––in string band music,” Jacobs says. “There’s just something about the sound of all those instruments together that resonates with me to my core and brings me grounding and peace.”

