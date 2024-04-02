© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fund Drive is April 7-13. Pre-Drive happening now. Click here to donate!
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 4/3: Corb Lund – El Viejo

By Martin Anderson
Published April 2, 2024 at 9:34 AM EDT

We’re excited to get a new one from Corb and his band the Hurtin’ Albertans, from Canada’s foothills of the Rocky Mountains! "El Viejo is a stunning character study of gamblers and loners moving from card game to card game, perfectly bridging modern Americana with the likes of Jerry Reed, Del McCoury and Marty Robbins with a Springsteen-like sense of storytelling in three-minute bursts." - Glide Magazine  "Listening to El Viejo is like cracking open a dusty, leather-bound book about the Old West, populated by rough-around-the-edges characters at the end of their ropes." - No Depression

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson