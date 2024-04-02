Wednesday 4/3: Corb Lund – El Viejo

We’re excited to get a new one from Corb and his band the Hurtin’ Albertans, from Canada’s foothills of the Rocky Mountains! "El Viejo is a stunning character study of gamblers and loners moving from card game to card game, perfectly bridging modern Americana with the likes of Jerry Reed, Del McCoury and Marty Robbins with a Springsteen-like sense of storytelling in three-minute bursts." - Glide Magazine "Listening to El Viejo is like cracking open a dusty, leather-bound book about the Old West, populated by rough-around-the-edges characters at the end of their ropes." - No Depression