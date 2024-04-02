© 2024 WNCW
Thursday 4/4: Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman: A Tribute to the Female Pioneers of the Guitar

By Martin Anderson
Published April 2, 2024 at 9:33 AM EDT

The “Ice Queen” native of Ottawa has been a fixture in the Austin/Texas blues scene for many years now, and has a string of great albums out, both solo and with others. She has been awarded the Blues Music Award’s Traditional Blues Female Artist award the past three years in a row, and is nominated for 2024, too! This is her first all acoustic solo album. Fans of Elizabeth Cotton and Maybelle Carter, definitely check it out.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
