Thursday 4/4: Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman: A Tribute to the Female Pioneers of the Guitar
The “Ice Queen” native of Ottawa has been a fixture in the Austin/Texas blues scene for many years now, and has a string of great albums out, both solo and with others. She has been awarded the Blues Music Award’s Traditional Blues Female Artist award the past three years in a row, and is nominated for 2024, too! This is her first all acoustic solo album. Fans of Elizabeth Cotton and Maybelle Carter, definitely check it out.