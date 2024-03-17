© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 3/20: The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

By Martin Anderson
Published March 17, 2024 at 4:36 PM EDT

After 8 years of not corresponding with each other at all, over disagreements that neither can really pinpoint as the cause of their chasm, brothers Chris and Rich Robinson have buried the hatchet, and made their first album as a band in 15 years. Despite keeping busy with various projects, they still considered working together again someday, if only subconsciously: “I was always still writing for Chris… every song I write I still think about how he will sing the chorus and about giving him a platform to sing over,” guitarist Rich says. “It’s hardwired in there.” Their love of classic blues and Muscle Shoals soul, British folk and Southern rock shows loud and clear once again on this new one. Perhaps that brotherly connection can be heard, too.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson