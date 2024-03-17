Wednesday 3/20: The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

After 8 years of not corresponding with each other at all, over disagreements that neither can really pinpoint as the cause of their chasm, brothers Chris and Rich Robinson have buried the hatchet, and made their first album as a band in 15 years. Despite keeping busy with various projects, they still considered working together again someday, if only subconsciously: “I was always still writing for Chris… every song I write I still think about how he will sing the chorus and about giving him a platform to sing over,” guitarist Rich says. “It’s hardwired in there.” Their love of classic blues and Muscle Shoals soul, British folk and Southern rock shows loud and clear once again on this new one. Perhaps that brotherly connection can be heard, too.