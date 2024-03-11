Monday 3/11: New singles from Lake Street Dive, Indigo Girls, and Alisa Amador

Lake Street Dive announces their first album on Fantasy Records will be released June 21st. Their title track, “Good Together”, exemplifies the mood: “There’s a lot to be angry about in the world right now, a lot of pain and rage and divisiveness, but it isn’t sustainable to constantly live in that anger—you need something else to keep you going,” says drummer Mike Calabrese. “Joy is a great way to sustain yourself, and we wanted to encourage everyone to stay aware of that. In a way this album is our way of saying, ‘Take your joy very seriously.’” Alisa Amador made history in 2022 with the first-ever Spanish language song to win the prestigious Tiny Desk Contest. Then in March of 2023, she performed in Studio B with Emily Scott Robinson and Violet Bell, and her Argentinian folk song appeared on our latest Crowd Around the Mic compilation. Now we await her full-length debut album Multitudes with this first single, “I Need to Believe”. And we have the first new Indigo Girls song in four years, “What We Wanna Be,” recorded last November. The single features on the soundtrack to a new movie musical Glitter & Doom, which charts the romance between aspiring circus performer Glitter (Filipino star Alex Diaz) and struggling musician Doom (UK newcomer Alan Cammish), told through a bold reimagining of 25 iconic Indigo Girls songs, including “Closer to Fine,” “Power of Two” and “Get Out the Map."