Wednesday 3/6: Amelia White – Love I Swore

Our “New Tunes at 2”/International Women’s Month kickoff continues today with this new one from the artist described as “a Lucinda Williams sandwich with a Tom Petty, Aimee Mann bun.” After years spent honing her craft in Boston and Seattle, Amelia White settled in East Nashville, and established herself as “The Queen of the East Nashville underground”. This new one was produced by Kim Richey, and addresses the challenges of finding and keeping love in a profession that requires being on the road so often.

