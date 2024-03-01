© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 3/6: Amelia White – Love I Swore

By Martin Anderson
Published March 1, 2024 at 9:20 AM EST

Our “New Tunes at 2”/International Women’s Month kickoff continues today with this new one from the artist described as “a Lucinda Williams sandwich with a Tom Petty, Aimee Mann bun.” After years spent honing her craft in Boston and Seattle, Amelia White settled in East Nashville, and established herself as “The Queen of the East Nashville underground”. This new one was produced by Kim Richey, and addresses the challenges of finding and keeping love in a profession that requires being on the road so often.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson