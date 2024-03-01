Tuesday 3/5: Fancy and the Gentlemen – Separate As We Seem

It’s woman-fronted acts for New Tunes at 2 this week as we kick off International Women’s Month! Based out of Asheville, Fancy and the Gentlemen brings an eclectic mix of honky tonk, blues, southern gothic, rock, and string quartet roots together. This new album features Fancy Marie, Craig Kellberg, Alex Travers, and other Asheville area musicians, and was recorded at Echo Mountain Studios last November. They have an album release show on April 16th at Jack of the Wood. Fancy and the Gentlemen won Best Country/Americana Band in Mountain Express's "Best of WNC” last year!

