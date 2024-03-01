© 2024 WNCW
Tuesday 3/5: Fancy and the Gentlemen – Separate As We Seem

By Martin Anderson
March 1, 2024

It’s woman-fronted acts for New Tunes at 2 this week as we kick off International Women’s Month! Based out of Asheville, Fancy and the Gentlemen brings an eclectic mix of honky tonk, blues, southern gothic, rock, and string quartet roots together. This new album features Fancy Marie, Craig Kellberg, Alex Travers, and other Asheville area musicians, and was recorded at Echo Mountain Studios last November. They have an album release show on April 16th at Jack of the Wood. Fancy and the Gentlemen won Best Country/Americana Band in Mountain Express's "Best of WNC” last year!

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
