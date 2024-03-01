Monday 3/4: New singles from Ani DiFranco, Aoife O’Donovan, and Kelsey Waldon & S.G. Goodman

Aoife O’Donovan, of the trio I’m With Her, has the first single from her forthcoming album (out 3/22) called “All My Friends”, telling the story of early 20th Century suffragette leader Carrie Chapman Catt. Ani DiFranco says her new single “is a direct descendent of the book The Family Roe by Joshua Prager. This finely researched and grippingly told work chronicles the unfolding of events surrounding the 1972 Supreme Court decision Roe V. Wade. Prager lets you way behind the curtain to meet all the characters involved, including the adult child of Norma McCorvey (aka Jane Roe), born and adopted-off in the course of her mother’s quest for the right to a legal abortion.” DiFranco has also recently published a memoir and a children’s book, and is currently starring as ‘Persephone’ in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, “Hadestown”. Fellow Kentuckians Kelsey Waldon & S.G. Goodman have collaborated for the first time with this Hazel & Alice classic, on a Waldon album coming out May 10th called “There’s Always a Song.” The album pays tribute to other classics that have helped shape who Waldon is today, and why she wanted to make music in the first place.

