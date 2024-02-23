Wednesday 2/28: Real Estate – Daniel

Welcome to the sixth full-length from New Jersey natives Martin Courtney (vocals, guitar), Alex Bleeker (bass, vocals), Matt Kallman (keyboards), Julian Lynch (guitar) and Sammi Niss (drums). It was produced by Grammy-winning producer Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves: Courtney’s young daughter turned him on to Musgraves’ Golden Hour album) and recorded at Nashville’s famous RCA Studio A, you won’t be surprised to find a pedal-steel sound here and there, but it’s mostly that great catchy jangle-pop-indie-rock sound that the New Jersey band is known for. Real Estate had been thinking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People and ’90s “soft-rock radio,” the background music of their youth. Tashian helped lead them back toward it, toward an improved edition of the less self-conscious band they’d been at the start.

