Wednesday 2/28: Real Estate – Daniel

By Martin Anderson
Published February 23, 2024 at 3:58 PM EST

Welcome to the sixth full-length from New Jersey natives Martin Courtney (vocals, guitar), Alex Bleeker (bass, vocals), Matt Kallman (keyboards), Julian Lynch (guitar) and Sammi Niss (drums). It was produced by Grammy-winning producer Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves: Courtney’s young daughter turned him on to Musgraves’ Golden Hour album) and recorded at Nashville’s famous RCA Studio A, you won’t be surprised to find a pedal-steel sound here and there, but it’s mostly that great catchy jangle-pop-indie-rock sound that the New Jersey band is known for. Real Estate had been thinking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People and ’90s “soft-rock radio,” the background music of their youth. Tashian helped lead them back toward it, toward an improved edition of the less self-conscious band they’d been at the start.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation.
