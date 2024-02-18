© 2024 WNCW
Tuesday 2/20: Thee Sinseers – Sinseerly Yours

By Martin Anderson
Published February 18, 2024 at 6:12 PM EST

Fronted by bandleader and son of East Los Angeles Joey Quinones, the group has quietly chipped away at the sounds of R&B and soul for the last half-decade. Quinones and his crew have continuously created a distinctive vibe that explores all aspects of a timeless genre, bringing together their interpretation of music through an unmistakable modern lens. Joining Quinones on vocals and keys are vocalist Adriana Flores, Christopher Manjarrez on bass, Francisco Floreson on guitar, Bryan Ponce on guitar and vocals, Luis Carpio on drums and vocals, saxophonists Eric Johnson and Steve Surman, and Jose Luis Jimenez on trombone.

Martin Anderson
