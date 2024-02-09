© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 2/14: Willi Carlisle – Critterland

By Martin Anderson
Published February 9, 2024 at 11:25 AM EST

For folksinger Willi Carlisle, singing is healing. And by singing together, he believes we can begin to reckon with the inevitability of human suffering and grow in love. On this third album of his, he invites audiences to join him: “If we allow ourselves to sing together, there's a release of sadness, maybe even a communal one. And so for me personally, singing, like the literal act of thinking through suffering, is really freeing.” Willi plays banjo, harmonica, button- box, flat-picked guitar, fiddle, front-porch banjo; Darrell Scott contributes guitar, dulcimer, pedal steel, mandolin, lap steel, dulcimer, lap steel, baritone guitar, banjo and piano.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson