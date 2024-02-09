Wednesday 2/14: Willi Carlisle – Critterland

For folksinger Willi Carlisle, singing is healing. And by singing together, he believes we can begin to reckon with the inevitability of human suffering and grow in love. On this third album of his, he invites audiences to join him: “If we allow ourselves to sing together, there's a release of sadness, maybe even a communal one. And so for me personally, singing, like the literal act of thinking through suffering, is really freeing.” Willi plays banjo, harmonica, button- box, flat-picked guitar, fiddle, front-porch banjo; Darrell Scott contributes guitar, dulcimer, pedal steel, mandolin, lap steel, dulcimer, lap steel, baritone guitar, banjo and piano.

