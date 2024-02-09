Tuesday 2/13: New singles from Iron & Wine, Sarah Shook, and The Decemberists

Iron & Wine will release his/their seventh full-length album, Light Verse, on April 26th. The ten-track collection was produced by the band’s principal singer-songwriter Sam Beam, and includes “You Never Know.” North Carolina’s Sarah Shook has a new album Revelations coming out March 29th; we’ve got the title track. The band plays the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro that day, and the Grey Eagle in Asheville on the 30th! And we have the first new music from The Decemberists in six years with a new single: "’Burial Ground’ is in that time-honored popsong tradition, a paean to hanging out in graveyards," says songwriter Colin Meloy. It also features vocal help from James Mercer of The Shins.

