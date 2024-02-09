© 2024 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Tuesday 2/13: New singles from Iron & Wine, Sarah Shook, and The Decemberists

By Martin Anderson
Published February 9, 2024 at 11:20 AM EST

Iron & Wine will release his/their seventh full-length album, Light Verse, on April 26th. The ten-track collection was produced by the band’s principal singer-songwriter Sam Beam, and includes “You Never Know.” North Carolina’s Sarah Shook has a new album Revelations coming out March 29th; we’ve got the title track. The band plays the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro that day, and the Grey Eagle in Asheville on the 30th! And we have the first new music from The Decemberists in six years with a new single: "’Burial Ground’ is in that time-honored popsong tradition, a paean to hanging out in graveyards," says songwriter Colin Meloy. It also features vocal help from James Mercer of The Shins.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
