New Tunes at Two
Monday 2/12: Matt Pond PA & Alexa Rose – Call and Response

By Martin Anderson
Published February 9, 2024 at 11:17 AM EST

Matt Pond heard Virginian and former Asheville resident Alexa Rose mention his band in her song “Wild Peppermint” and reached out with thanks and an invitation to work on some songs together. This sweet and clear-eyed collection is the result: a warm 5-song EP that shows their mutual respect for each other’s music. “The first time I heard Matt Pond PA was on a high school mix CD circa 2011”, Alexa commented on Instagram. “I was obsessed with the song Snow Day and played it over and over again. Without a doubt, I would have been a top 1% listener if Spotify had existed back then.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
