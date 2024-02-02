© 2024 WNCW
Wednesday 2/7: Sarah Jarosz – Polaroid Lovers

By Martin Anderson
Published February 2, 2024 at 4:31 PM EST

She’s won four Grammys (including with the trio I’m With Her), and is now shifting her sound a bit on this new album with collaborations with Ruston Kelly, Natalie Hemby, and others.“On “Polaroid Lovers,” Jarosz reaches toward a broader audience while still maintaining her individuality. The songs are more plugged in, muscular and reverberant than her past albums, which were intimate and largely acoustic. But her particular perspective — at once clearheaded, thoughtful, vulnerable and open to desire — comes through.” - The New York Times / Jon Pareles

