It’s the fifth album from Seth Applebaum’s project, this time featuring audio clips from historic Apollo 11-to-Mission Control dialogue transmissions, and other vintage nods. The opening song “Eyes of Love” is the story of a landlocked lover whose heart is held hostage by a cosmonaut ready to take off into uncharted territory. From there we’re launched into orbit with the sounds of surf bands, big band brass, and sci-fi synth waves…