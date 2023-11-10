Tuesday 11/14: Robert Finley – Black Bayou

The 69-year-old bluesman has a new album paying tribute to his home state of Louisiana (particularly North Louisiana). “It’s amazing to realize how much of an impact Louisiana has had on the world’s music,” says Dan Auerbach, who collaborated with Finley for the 4th time. “And Robert embodies all of that. He can play a blues song. He can play early rock and roll. He can play gospel. He can do anything, and a lot of that has to do with where he’s from.” Instead of the typical strategy of writing songs beforehand, they conceived most everything in the studio. Auerbach leads the band that includes Finley’s daughter and granddaughter on backing vocals.

