Monday 11/13: Lila Blue – Sweet Pea

“If someone asked me to tell them who I am, I’d give them this record,” shares Lila Blue, twenty-three years old and incredibly mature, musically and philosophically. A survivor of sexual abuse and rape, they impressively process and express their healing, growth and self-realization through song. “Grief and growth sit side by side, and I am occupying both,” Lila says. “I felt like I'd been writing to an ‘other,’ without realizing that ‘other’ is the person I wanted to become. I’ve been actualizing my own healing, manifesting the person I am today.” Listen for some of their key influences: Greek mythology, Fiona Apple, Ani DiFranco, the Indigo Girls, …and Patti Smith’s memoir “Just Kids”, which Lila read at age 9.

