Monday 11/6: Travis Book – Love and Other Strange Emotions
|You know Travis as the bassist and co-singer in The Infamous Stringdusters…. Here’s a very different side of his music! The journey to Book's first solo album began when he invited his fellow Brevard area friends Jeff Sipe (Aquarium Rescue Unit), Mike Ashworth (Steep Canyon Rangers), and Tommy Maher (Fireside Collective) for a casual collaboration during one of his weekly pandemic-era gigs, “The Travis Book Happy Hour”. “…I’d cultivated a weekly gig and played with everyone I could, in every style I could. From some of those sessions emerged a theme and an aesthetic for a grand gesture in the form of an album. It had emerged organically when I asked myself, “If you could do whatever you wanted, what would it be? And if you could sing about whatever you wanted, what would you sing about?”
|Answering his own question, he declares, “I'd play a jet-black Gibson ES 135 and front a band of the best musicians in town. I'd sing songs I'd written about love and other (strange) emotions. I'd follow my heart and my instinct with very little compromise, and I'd do it for the love, the challenge, and as an offering to myself and the universe." Travis’ next Happy Hour is at 185 King Street in Brevard on the 14th with Trey Hensley, and his album release show is there on the 17th!