Monday 11/6: Travis Book – Love and Other Strange Emotions

You know Travis as the bassist and co-singer in The Infamous Stringdusters…. Here’s a very different side of his music! The journey to Book's first solo album began when he invited his fellow Brevard area friends Jeff Sipe (Aquarium Rescue Unit), Mike Ashworth (Steep Canyon Rangers), and Tommy Maher (Fireside Collective) for a casual collaboration during one of his weekly pandemic-era gigs, “The Travis Book Happy Hour”. “…I’d cultivated a weekly gig and played with everyone I could, in every style I could. From some of those sessions emerged a theme and an aesthetic for a grand gesture in the form of an album. It had emerged organically when I asked myself, “If you could do whatever you wanted, what would it be? And if you could sing about whatever you wanted, what would you sing about?”

