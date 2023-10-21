© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 10/26: Lindsay Lou – Queen of Time

By Martin Anderson
Published October 21, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT

“I saw a literal manifestation of the sacred feminine, and had this profound sense that I was meant to embody it,” recalls celebrated singer-songwriter Lindsay Lou of a vision that helped inspire this new album. The loss of her grandmother, the end of her marriage, and the overwhelming turmoil of COVID lockdowns found the Nashville-based artist on a spiritual journey of self-knowledge and healing. Guests on here whom we recognize include Jerry Douglas, Phoebe Hunt, Kyle Tuttle, Melody Walker, & Joshua Rilko.

