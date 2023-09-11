© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 9/13: Buck Meek – Haunted Mansion

By Martin Anderson
Published September 11, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT

A key creative force behind the band Big Thief, singer/songwriter/guitarist Buck Meek now has his 3rd solo album out. His pedal steel guitarist Mat Davidson writes: "In the songs, love often assumes a natural form - crystal ball dew-drops, green rivers and grasses, tears bottled. Sometimes it becomes artificial - mood rings, earrings, a pair of jeans, motorcycles and spacecraft. Sometimes cosmic - “I fell into a black hole with the hot flux of hazel”. Love is a consciousness here, interacting with the lovers, greeting them, watching them sometimes, becoming them sometimes." The title track is a co-write with Jolie Holland as a love song to Mount Shasta in California.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
