Tuesday 9/5: Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

By Martin Anderson
Published September 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT

As Noah Berlatsky writes in No Depression, the band that got its start in Boone, NC has been playing traditional music with a reverent irreverence, and/or an irreverent reverence, for some 25 years now, and have become “virtually a tradition in itself. Their latest album, Jubilee, is a celebration of their own past and ongoing relevance, and of old-timey music as a hoedown that never ends but might pick up a fair number of new steps along the way.” They’ve picked up a few new members over the years, too, replacing some who’ve moved on. One of them, cofounder Willie Watson who left over a decade ago, has reunited with them on one song here, “Miles Away”. They’ve also picked up guests Sierra Ferrell and Mavis Staples, for one song each.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
