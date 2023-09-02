Tuesday 9/5: Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

As Noah Berlatsky writes in No Depression, the band that got its start in Boone, NC has been playing traditional music with a reverent irreverence, and/or an irreverent reverence, for some 25 years now, and have become “virtually a tradition in itself. Their latest album, Jubilee, is a celebration of their own past and ongoing relevance, and of old-timey music as a hoedown that never ends but might pick up a fair number of new steps along the way.” They’ve picked up a few new members over the years, too, replacing some who’ve moved on. One of them, cofounder Willie Watson who left over a decade ago, has reunited with them on one song here, “Miles Away”. They’ve also picked up guests Sierra Ferrell and Mavis Staples, for one song each.