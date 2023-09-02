Thursday 9/7: Lori McKenna - 1988

“I was trying to let my age and experience guide me through making a record I wished I’d made when I was younger,” McKenna explains. “I really wanted it to sound like if I made a rock record in the ’90s, and then I remembered that I made my first album in 1998. There’s something so 30 years ago in my head about this record. In a way, I wish I could start again and know what I know now.” Small towns and what happens in them has been one of the hot topics among songwriters this summer… Lori’s perspectives from her small hometown (in Massachusetts, where she raises her 5 kids) are reflected here among these ten songs. She’s spent this summer promoting the album with her “Town In Your Heart” tour, named after one of the songs.