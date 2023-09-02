© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 9/7: Lori McKenna - 1988

By Martin Anderson
Published September 2, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT

“I was trying to let my age and experience guide me through making a record I wished I’d made when I was younger,” McKenna explains. “I really wanted it to sound like if I made a rock record in the ’90s, and then I remembered that I made my first album in 1998. There’s something so 30 years ago in my head about this record. In a way, I wish I could start again and know what I know now.” Small towns and what happens in them has been one of the hot topics among songwriters this summer… Lori’s perspectives from her small hometown (in Massachusetts, where she raises her 5 kids) are reflected here among these ten songs. She’s spent this summer promoting the album with her “Town In Your Heart” tour, named after one of the songs.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson