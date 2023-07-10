© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 7/10: Lucinda Williams – Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart

By Martin Anderson
Published July 10, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT

All of us Lucinda fans are ever so thankful for her help in getting us through rough times. Music has helped her through her own rough times too, including a major stroke she suffered in 2020. If you’re still unfamiliar with her, rest assured she’s one to have on your list. Just ask anyone on her A-list of guests here: Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Buddy Miller, and Margo Price among others. In addition to this new album, Williams released a best-selling memoir this year: Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson