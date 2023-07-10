Monday 7/10: Lucinda Williams – Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart

All of us Lucinda fans are ever so thankful for her help in getting us through rough times. Music has helped her through her own rough times too, including a major stroke she suffered in 2020. If you’re still unfamiliar with her, rest assured she’s one to have on your list. Just ask anyone on her A-list of guests here: Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Buddy Miller, and Margo Price among others. In addition to this new album, Williams released a best-selling memoir this year: Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You.