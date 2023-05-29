© 2023 WNCW
Monday 5/29: Keturah – Keturah

By Martin Anderson
Published May 29, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT

This 27-year-old guitarist and singer had never left her nation of Malawi, until getting on a plane for the first time to take the 30-hour flight to Venice, California to record this beautiful album showcasing her rich Malaqwian folk traditions with contemporary rhythms and eclectic influences. Members of the Playing For Change Band backed her up in the studio for this, along with Mickey Raphael (Willie Nelson’s long-time harmonica player), and even the drummer for the Doors, John Densmore.

