New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 5/24: Parker Millsap – Wilderness Within You

By Martin Anderson
Published May 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT
We first got to know Parker’s songwriting with his 2014 self-titled album, with greats like “Truck Stop Gospel”. His Oklahoma Americana roots are still there, but check out his new forays into synth-rock and Afrobeat, too. “This record is all over the place and chaotic because that’s kind of how it feels out here right now,” he says. There’s a running thread of deep gratitude on this album, from loved ones to the Earth and Sun, particularly on songs like “Running On Time”, “What You’ve Shown Me”, and the opener “Greetings And Thanks”. Also found are reflections on humanity’s relationship with nature during these perilous times.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
