Wednesday 5/24: Parker Millsap – Wilderness Within You

We first got to know Parker’s songwriting with his 2014 self-titled album, with greats like “Truck Stop Gospel”. His Oklahoma Americana roots are still there, but check out his new forays into synth-rock and Afrobeat, too. “This record is all over the place and chaotic because that’s kind of how it feels out here right now,” he says. There’s a running thread of deep gratitude on this album, from loved ones to the Earth and Sun, particularly on songs like “Running On Time”, “What You’ve Shown Me”, and the opener “Greetings And Thanks”. Also found are reflections on humanity’s relationship with nature during these perilous times.