Wednesday 5/17: Eilen Jewell – Get Behind the Wheel

By Martin Anderson
Published May 15, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT
Eilen Jewell’s music captures so much of what we love about new Americana these days. We hope you got to catch her live in our area last week, including here in Studio B on Friday! This album has Jason Beek (drums/vocals/percussion), Steve Fulton (Wurlitzer/vocals/organ), Fats Kaplin (pedal steel guitar), Jerry Miller (electric guitar), Matt Murphy (upright bass), and Will Kimbrough (electric, acoustic & baritone guitar/mandolin/keys/percussion/vocals/baritone guitar), and was co-produced by Kimbrough.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
