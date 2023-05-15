Wednesday 5/17: Eilen Jewell – Get Behind the Wheel

Eilen Jewell’s music captures so much of what we love about new Americana these days. We hope you got to catch her live in our area last week, including here in Studio B on Friday! This album has Jason Beek (drums/vocals/percussion), Steve Fulton (Wurlitzer/vocals/organ), Fats Kaplin (pedal steel guitar), Jerry Miller (electric guitar), Matt Murphy (upright bass), and Will Kimbrough (electric, acoustic & baritone guitar/mandolin/keys/percussion/vocals/baritone guitar), and was co-produced by Kimbrough.