We have two albums in a row of new Bluegrass covers for New Tunes at 2 this week. First up: this more Newgrass-oriented collection, from one of our favorites. The band is joined by Billy Strings, Oliver Wood, and Darol Anger on this tribute they pay to festival favorites they’ve played over the years from the likes of Dylan, Garcia/Hunter, David Bromberg, Link Wray, and Doc Boggs.