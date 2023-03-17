© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 3/21: Iris DeMent – Workin’ On a World

By Martin Anderson
Published March 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT
Iris DeMent - Workin' On a World.jpg

It might sound contradictory, but the latest one from Iris DeMent is both jubilant and tragic, hopeful and dire. As Pitchfork magazine says, “Workin’ on a World is like a parade on a stormy day, a celebration beneath increasingly ominous skies”. What a wondrous thing it is to have one of the Midwest’s – one of the nation’s – greatest songwriters back with a whole album of new original material: her first in over a decade. Those familiar with her might also know her husband is singer/songwriter Greg Brown, who has some songwriting contributions here. Brown’s daughter, Pieta Brown, co-produced the album with Richard Bennett and Jim Rooney.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson