Tuesday 3/21: Iris DeMent – Workin’ On a World

It might sound contradictory, but the latest one from Iris DeMent is both jubilant and tragic, hopeful and dire. As Pitchfork magazine says, “Workin’ on a World is like a parade on a stormy day, a celebration beneath increasingly ominous skies”. What a wondrous thing it is to have one of the Midwest’s – one of the nation’s – greatest songwriters back with a whole album of new original material: her first in over a decade. Those familiar with her might also know her husband is singer/songwriter Greg Brown, who has some songwriting contributions here. Brown’s daughter, Pieta Brown, co-produced the album with Richard Bennett and Jim Rooney.