Wednesday 1/25: Pony Bradshaw – North Georgia Rounder

If you’re looking for Americana singer/songwriters who capture the mountains, rivers, history and culture of Appalachia particularly well, make sure you know Pony Bradshaw. Released on January 27th, this is his follow-up to 2021’s “Calico Jim” which we also loved. Asked to describe what went into this one, Pony says “Sweat and work and joy and pain and anger and patience and restraint.” He plays The Radio Room in Greenville on Sunday the 29th, The Evening Muse in Charlotte on Wednesday the 1st, and The Grey Eagle in Asheville on Thursday the 2nd!