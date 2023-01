Singer Irene Kelley has her 4th bluegrass album, mostly recorded in Madison, TN save for contributions from the Kruger Brothers in North Wilkesboro, NC. Other great guests here include Mike Bubb on bass, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Adam Steffey and Jessie Brock on mandolin, Matt Menefee and Scott Vestal on banjo, Cody Kilby and Josh Williams on guitar, and Ronnie Bowman and Brooke & Darin Aldridge on harmony vocals. Plus about a dozen others!