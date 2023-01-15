Tuesday 1/17: Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony

It’s a blues-rock direction on this one for the sister duo of Megan and Rebecca Lovell. The title is taken from a song that Rebecca had written, “thinking about our mother, sitting at the piano and singing with us, and how these traditions get passed down from generation to generation. It’s a very sweet and touching feeling. We wanted to bring all of that into the whole record, because it is a family affair. It’s us sisters, self-producing the record as we have done with the past few.”