© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 1/17: Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony

By Martin Anderson
Published January 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST
Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony.jpg

It’s a blues-rock direction on this one for the sister duo of Megan and Rebecca Lovell. The title is taken from a song that Rebecca had written, “thinking about our mother, sitting at the piano and singing with us, and how these traditions get passed down from generation to generation. It’s a very sweet and touching feeling. We wanted to bring all of that into the whole record, because it is a family affair. It’s us sisters, self-producing the record as we have done with the past few.”

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson