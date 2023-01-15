© 2023 WNCW
Thursday 1/19: Mark Erelli – Lay Your Darkness Down

By Martin Anderson
Published January 15, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST
During a 2020 concert, Mark Erelli noticed the beginnings of a degenerative vision diagnosis (retinitis pigmentosa). In the process of coming to terms with this life-changing challenge, a number of songs sprung forth from assorted new questions, fears, and struggles. "Sharing my diagnosis is my way of laying down my own darkness. By making my private struggles public, maybe it helps others to see that we all have a choice. We can be overwhelmed by the shadows, or use them to show where the light is coming from. As for me, no matter what happens, I’ll forever be looking for the light."

