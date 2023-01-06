Monday 1/9: Damon Fowler – Live at The Palladium

Blues fans! We present the first-time live recording from veteran bluesman and road warrior Damon Fowler, recorded at the Palladium Theater in St Petersburg, FL. A masterful singer, guitar player, and songwriter, Fowler combines first-rate musicianship and lots of full-blown jamming, with his venerable working band: Chuck Riley (bass) and Justin Headley (drums) along with special guests Jason Ricci (harmonica), Dan Signor (keyboards) and Eddie Wright (guitar). 'Live At The Palladium' marks Fowler's 9th solo release.