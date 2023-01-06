© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Monday 1/9: Damon Fowler – Live at The Palladium

By Martin Anderson
Published January 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST
Damon Fowler & Friends - Live at the Palladium.jpg

Blues fans! We present the first-time live recording from veteran bluesman and road warrior Damon Fowler, recorded at the Palladium Theater in St Petersburg, FL. A masterful singer, guitar player, and songwriter, Fowler combines first-rate musicianship and lots of full-blown jamming, with his venerable working band: Chuck Riley (bass) and Justin Headley (drums) along with special guests Jason Ricci (harmonica), Dan Signor (keyboards) and Eddie Wright (guitar). 'Live At The Palladium' marks Fowler's 9th solo release.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson