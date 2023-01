Mountain Fever Records announces the release of this new album by bluegrass favorites Volume Five, with songs by Tim Stafford, Ronnie Bowman, Tim O’Brien/Darrell Scott, and John Hartford among others. Glen Harrell, Patton Wages, Aaron Ramsey, Jeff Partin, and Jacob Burleson are joined by Shawn Lane, Russell Moore, and Josh Shilling on a few tunes here.