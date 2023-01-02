Monday 1/2: Angela Strehli – Ace of Blues

This is the blues legend’s first solo release in 17 years and her first record with Antone’s since 1987’s Soul Shake. On Ace Of Blues, Strehli offers 12 rolling and funky tracks that celebrate and honor the classic influences that inspired her 50+ year career. Antone’s, by the way, is also the iconic Austin blues club she helped found with the late Clifford Antone and where she performed & became friends with the likes of Muddy Waters, Albert King, Otis Rush, Jimmy Reed, and countless others.