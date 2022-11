The official “Fat Tuesday” is not until next February, but since the day after tomorrow could be considered “Fat Thursday”, let’s add a Mardi Gras groove to today’s mix with this album of Cajun, Blues, and New Orleans R&B. It’s their 2nd collaboration following 2016’s “Cajun Fandango”. Featuring special guests Marcia Ball, Jon Cleary, Anthony Paule, John R Burr, and others.